HOUSTON (KIAH) — A warning for drivers on Tuesday morning, as all northbound lanes of the I-69 Southwest Freeway are closed at the ramp to Highway 288 after a big rig crash.

Houston police said a big rig with two trailers jackknifed on the freeway. It’s unclear if there are any injuries or how long the freeway will be closed.

I-10 can be used as an alternate to get around the accident, or check the CW39 traffic map to find another way to your destination.