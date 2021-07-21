Breathe a little easier around town as METRO adds 20 new electric buses

No Wait Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Houston METRO

HOUSTON – Last week The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County announced a goal to transition their entire public transit fleet to zero-emission vehicles by 2030. Now Metro is planning to add 20 new zero-emission electric buses and 10 electric cutaway shuttles to their fleet starting in spring of next year.

The majority of transit buses in Texas still run on diesel, a fossil fuel that increases global warming emissions and has been linked to several serious health risks, including increased rates of respiratory illness and cancer. Electric buses are more affordable than fossil fuel-powered buses in the long run, saving transit agencies hundreds of thousands of dollars in operating and maintenance costs.

“The air quality in Houston is among the worst in the nation and the city is falling behind when it comes to cleaning up its transportation system. Replacing our diesel-powered transit buses with electric buses will protect the health of local residents while reducing millions of pounds of greenhouse gas emissions each year. We applaud METRO for taking this important step on the way to a zero-emission transit fleet.”

Bay Scoggin, state director of TexPIRG

The funding for these electric buses is part of a recently awarded $1.5 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration. Following Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, Houston is now the eighth Texas city to purchase electric buses for its transit system.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Weather Wednesday (Lightning)

Billionaire Rivals Lead Humanity Into Space - Mystery Wire

HEATED EXCHANGE - Fauci, Paul dispute over vaccinations - Sharron Melton

Shelter in place issued in LaPorte Wednesday morning - Hannah Trippett

National air quality index, advisories & smoke forecast - Star Harvey

Weekend lake and river levels - Carrigan Chauvin

Infrastructure debate, life expectancy shorter - Sharron Melton

Download the CW39 app

Tropics update, Saharan dust - Adam Krueger

Best time for fishing - Carrigan Chauvin

Houston weather – scattered rain changes to sun, heat and dust this weekend - Adam Kruger

Rain chances for July 20, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

7-Day forecast for July 21, 2021 - Star Harvey

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

QOTD: Tom Brady, Super Bowl champ Bucs meet Biden

Jeff Bezos Donates $1 Million to Space Center Houston- Sharron Melton

Adam Kruger, Sharron Melton react - Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launch, landing

Adam Kruger, Sharron Melton watch Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launch, landing

SCUD CLOUD - Mistaken for funnel clouds - Adam Kruger

LIVE LOOK: Jeff Bezos, guests at Blue Origin rocket launch

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss