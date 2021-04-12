Bush Airport welcomes back popular airline
HOUSTON (CW39) Bush Airport is welcoming back Southwest Airlines on Monday, who hasn’t flown out of their in 16 years.
The airline’s service expansion will provide greater convenience for all travelers throughout Houston. Southwest Airlines will be operating 15 daily departures to five destinations from Bush Airport’s Terminal A. The airline will continue normal operations at William P. Hobby Airport, HOU.
VIRTUAL INAUGURAL EVENT:
|WHEN:
|Monday, April 12 at 8:00 a.m.
|WHERE:
|Broadcast live on Bush Airport’s Twitter feed. Go to twitter.com/iah to watch.
|WHO:
|Remarks will be given by the following:
Mario Diaz – Houston Airports Director
Dave Harvey – Vice President of Southwest Business