HOUSTON (KIAH) – In many states, it’s illegal to have a dog riding in the bed of a truck, but is Texas one of them?

Though there are restrictions on people riding in the back of a pickup, the state of Texas does not prohibit animals from riding in truck beds.

Cities like Houston and Dallas side have laws within the city limits that restrict having pets in the bed of a pickup truck. Dallas, for example, can potentially criminalize a driver for transporting animals unsecured. However, there is no statewide law prohibiting it.

In any case, the American Veterinary Medical Association recommends animals be secured safely in or outside a vehicle cab. The organization suggests dogs be secured either in a kennel in the truck bed, or by a harness inside the cab of the vehicle.

If your dog has to ride in the bed of a truck outside of cities where it is restricted, The Texas Police Association suggests putting the pet inside a crate that will give some protection from wind and weather. Having the animal inside a carrier also prevents spontaneous attempts to jump out of the vehicle. Even if they see a stray cat, they can’t try and chase after it if they are secured in a crate.

Tie the crate, not the dog, securely to the walls of the truck bed, so it cannot slide about or be tossed out of the truck in case of an accident.

In Texas, if a person transports or confines an animal in a cruel manner that could potentially cause the animal pain or suffering, they are breaking the law. If caught, it could mean a misdemeanor offense and other legal ramifications.

Laws on the matter vary from state to state. In Washington state, for example, there are no laws about proper pet transport, and no laws preventing them from riding in a the bed of a truck. Letting a dog ride with no harness or enclosure is legal in that state.

Drivers should look up local information to make sure they understand restrictions where they live.