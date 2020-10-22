Car enthusiasts may want to head to Baytown this weekend

BAYTOWN, TX (CW39) If you are looking for something to do this weekend, you may want to head towards the coast.

The Dodge brand will be cruising into Baytown from October 23rd – 25th, 2020 giving people and car enthusiasts alike, the opportunity to explore, drive and be thrilled by the hottest and newest vehicles in the 2020 lineup. At the Houston Raceway in Baytown, the Dodge brand will feature:



SRT DEMON SIMULATOR

The most high-octane drag racing simulation experience ever created. Drivers have the ability to sit in, feel, and drive the highly anticipated Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The simulators feature the latest state-of-art motion technology, producing incredibly realistic, never-before-seen special effects. Drivers drag race head-to-head starting from behind a real “Christmas Tree” staging light set up to see who has the fastest reaction time and quarter-mile time.



All participants will have the chance to speak with educated Dodge brand product specialists and take-home Dodge brand prizes while supplies last. In addition, registered participants will be entered into the 2020 FCA Sweepstakes for a chance to win $75,000 towards an eligible FCA vehicle from any one of the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram Truck, or FIAT brands. A winner will be drawn in early 2021.



