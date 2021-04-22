Car thefts on the rise in the Houston area

HOUSTON (CW39) — According to the United States Dept. of Justice, car is stolen every 33 seconds U.S. Texas has the second highest motor vehicle thefts in the country, with an average of 77,000 cars stolen annually. It gets worse, because the closer we get to summer the more car thefts occur. It is also important to note that since the pandemic, the FBI says there has been a significant increase in thefts of all kinds. To find out how you can protect yourself, CW39’s Shannon LaNier met up with Deputy Chris Gonzales with Precinct 4.

Here are the Common things that car prowlers look for:

Cars that are parked in secluded and dark areas.

Vehicles that have been sitting in one area for a significant amount of time.

for a significant amount of time. Automobiles that have damages , particularly in areas like windows, trunks, and doors.

, particularly in areas like windows, trunks, and doors. Camera-free areas.

Vehicles with expensive items in sight—stereos, phones, wallets, purses, tools, jewelry, full shopping bags, etc.

HOWEVER YOU can avoid being a victim by…

Locking Doors

Park In Well Lit Areas

Hide Valuables

Use Secondary Security Measures

To protect your self even more, consider these extra security measures…