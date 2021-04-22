Car thefts on the rise in the Houston area

No Wait Traffic

by: , @CW39Shannon

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) — According to the United States Dept. of Justice, car is stolen every 33 seconds U.S. Texas has the second highest motor vehicle thefts in the country, with an average of 77,000 cars stolen annually. It gets worse, because the closer we get to summer the more car thefts occur. It is also important to note that since the pandemic, the FBI says there has been a significant increase in thefts of all kinds. To find out how you can protect yourself, CW39’s Shannon LaNier met up with Deputy Chris Gonzales with Precinct 4.

Here are the Common things that car prowlers look for:

  • Cars that are parked in secluded and dark areas.
  • Vehicles that have been sitting in one area for a significant amount of time.
  • Automobiles that have damages, particularly in areas like windows, trunks, and doors.
  • Camera-free areas.
  • Vehicles with expensive items in sight—stereos, phones, wallets, purses, tools, jewelry, full shopping bags, etc.

HOWEVER YOU can avoid being a victim by…

  • Locking Doors
  • Park In Well Lit Areas
  • Hide Valuables
  • Use Secondary Security Measures

To protect your self even more, consider these extra security measures…

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Police Theft Prevention - Shannon LaNier

Showers not producing much rainfall - Star Harvey

Astros played coldest game ever - Adam Krueger

Track Severe Weather on the new CW39 app - Adam Krueger

Happy Earth Compost

ABC13 9PM News EVERY night on CW39 Houston

Severe Forecast Friday - Adam Krueger

CW39 Houston headlines - Sharron Melton

LIVE in Minneapolis - Craig Treadway

Verdict reaction - Shannon LaNier

Star Harvey with Amber Wheeler CW39 8-9am

Bus stop, 7-Day, & Carwash forecasts - Star Harvey

Reaction to Chauvin Conviction - Sharron Melton

Chauvin verdict reaction in Houston - Shannon LaNier

Frost Advisory, Freeze Advisory, Fire Weather Warning - Adam Krueger

VERDICT: DEREK CHAUVIN FOUND GUILTY ON ALL THREE COUNTS

VERDICT REACTION - Shannon LaNier

Mars "Ingenuity" Helicopter Reaction Follow w/ Jim Reuter

DC Rep. Bush - Chauvin Verdict Reaction

DC Rep Bass - Chauvin Verdict Reaction

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss