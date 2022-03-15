HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) Authorities are investigating a shooting caught on camera late Monday night.

It was just before 10 p.m. when Houston Police and fire departments responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident.

Police say, when they arrived, a man was on scene with a gunshot wound to the back and shoulder.

Police on scene said at the time, they believed that a gunshot victim rear ended the shooter’s vehicle, a Nissan Sentra, which then struck a blue Honda Accord.

Then after, that gunshot victim fled the scene of the crash.

Police add that the suspects involved in the shooting caught up with the fleeing vehicle a couple blocks later on Main St.. Police say the occupants of the Nissan exited their car and opened fire on the hit & run driver, and then fled that scene.

The wounded man was transported to a nearby trauma center and authorities say he is expected to survive.