HOUSTON (KIAH) – Before you make your weekend plans, always make sure to check in on the areas you could be driving too. TxDOT has multiple spots this weekend dealing with total road closures.

Starting with I-10 East Freeway inbound, all lanes will be shutdown between Gellhorn Dr.. to McCarty St. beginning tonight at 9 p.m. Traffic will be diverted to the frontage road until the next available entrance ramp. Another option is to take Market St. westbound until you’ve bypassed all of the road work.

Construction will continue on the east side of town until Monday, July 11 at 5 a.m.

Drivers will also see a closure on I-610 West Loop beginning Friday night at 9 p.m. However, it may not be where you expect it. The northbound connector ramp on I-610 to get on US-290 will be totally closed for work. Drivers can either take the alternate route setup by TxDOT, which is to continue on the main lanes until you reach the T.C. Jester exit, U-turn, and take the next available ramp get on the loop.

Other alternates include driving on side streets like Hempstead, N Post Oak Blvd., or taking the frontage road. The connector ramp will open on Monday, July 11 at 5 a.m.

