Chimney Rock ramp closure starts Tuesday night

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Chimney Rock ramp that was supposed to close last night, didn’t due to weather. Now it’s scheduled to close tonight.

CW39 traffic anchor Hannah Trippett has details…

