Chimney Rock ramp closure starts Tuesday night

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Chimney Rock ramp that was supposed to close last night, didn’t due to weather. Now it’s scheduled to close tonight.

CW39 traffic anchor Hannah Trippett has details…

Editor’s Note

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

Sign up for the CW39 NEWSLETTER. It’s delivered at 7am every weekday morning. Get the CW39 app for info on the go.