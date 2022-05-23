HOUSTON (CW39) HPD commanders will join area law enforcement agencies to announce its “Click It or Ticket” initiative leading up to and beyond the Memorial Day holiday.
The campaign, which begins on Monday and runs through Sunday, June 5, has a goal of increasing seatbelt and proper car seat usage to reduce serious and fatal crashes.
