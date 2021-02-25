Closures near 69/59 & 610 areas

HOUSTON (CW39) – Floods are the leading cause of weather-related deaths on Texas roadways. That’s why the Texas Department of Transportation is working to keep Texans safe with the “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” safety initiative. Flash flooding in low-lying areas can make driving treacherous so TxDOT is reminding drivers to heed the important life saving warning, “Turn Around Don’t Drown.”

TxDOT officials say it only takes six inches of fast-moving water can cause drivers to lose control of a vehicle, pick-up truck, or SUV. The flood waters also have hidden dangers such as debris, tree branches, power lines, or damage to the road, and that can seriously damage vehicles and can be deadly to drivers and passengers. Here are some tips TxDOT says drivers should use during heavy rain or flooding: