Closures near 69/59 & 610 areas

HOUSTON (CW39) — Drivers, please beware of a few closures around the Houston area. We will keep you updated on these closures, mornings on CW39 No Wait Weather + Traffic from 6-10 a.m.
- 610 WEST LOOP Northbound & Southbound Connectors to IH 69 SOUTHWEST Southbound: Total Closure Nightly, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM Wednesday, 02.24.21 to Friday, 02.26.21. Traffic to take connectors to IH 69 Northbound Main Lanes. Take Weslayan St. exit onto IH 69 Northbound Frontage Rd. U-turn at Weslayan St. onto IH 69 Southbound Frontage Rd. Take first entrance ramp onto IH 69 Southbound Main Lanes.
- 610 WEST LOOP Northbound Exit Ramp to Westpark Dr.: Total Closure Nightly, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM Wednesday, 03.03.21 to Friday, 03.05.21. Traffic to take Westheimer Rd. exit onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Rd. Turn left (West) onto Westheimer Rd. Turn left (South) onto Post Oak Blvd. Continue onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. Continue to Westpark Dr.
- 610 WEST LOOP Northbound Entrance Ramp from Bissonnet St.: Total Closure Nightly, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM Wednesday, 03.03.21 to Friday, 03.05.21. Traffic to continue on IH 610 Northbound Frontage Rd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Northbound Main Lanes.
- 610 WEST LOOP Northbound Main Lanes from Fournace Pl. to IH 69 SOUTHWEST: 2 Alternate Lanes Closed Nightly, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM Wednesday, 03.03.21 to Friday, 03.05.21.
- 610 WEST LOOP Northbound Connectors to IH 69 SOUTHWEST Northbound & Southbound: Total Closure Nightly, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM Wednesday, 03.03.21 to Friday, 03.05.21. Traffic to continue IH 610 Northbound Main Lanes. Take San Felipe St. exit onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Rd. U-turn at San Felipe St. onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Southbound Main Lanes. Take respective connector to IH 69 Northbound or Southbound.
- 69 SOUTHWEST Southbound Main Lanes from IH 610 WEST LOOP to S. Rice Avenue: 2 Outside (Right) Lanes Closed Nightly, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM Wednesday, 03.03.21 to Friday, 03.05.21.
- 69 SOUTHWEST Southbound Entrance Ramp from FM-1093/Westheimer Rd.: Total Closure Nightly, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM Wednesday, 03.03.21 to Friday, 03.05.21. Traffic to take connector to IH 69 Northbound Main Lanes. Take Weslayan St. exit onto IH 69 Northbound Frontage Rd. U-turn at Weslayan St. onto IH 69 Southbound Frontage Rd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 69 Southbound Main Lanes.
- 69 SOUTHWEST Southbound Exit Ramp to Chimney Rock Rd.: Total Closure Nightly, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM Wednesday, 03.03.21 to Friday, 03.05.21. Traffic to take Fountain View Dr. exit onto IH 69 Southbound Frontage Rd. U-turn at Fountain View Dr. onto IH 69 Northbound Frontage Rd. Continue to Chimney Rock Rd.
- 69 SOUTHWEST Northbound & Southbound Main Lanes at IH 610 WEST LOOP: Total Closure Continuously, from 9:00 PM Friday, 03.05.21 to 5:00 AM Monday, 03.08.21. Northbound traffic to take connector to IH 610 Southbound Main Lanes. Take Bissonnet St. exit onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. U-turn at Bissonnet St. onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Rd. Take first entrance ramp onto IH 610 Northbound Main Lanes. Take connector to IH 69 Northbound Main Lanes. Southbound traffic to take connector to IH 610 Northbound Main Lanes. Take San Felipe St. exit onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Rd. U-turn at San Felipe St. onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. Take next entrance ramp to IH 610 Southbound Main Lanes. Take connector ramp to IH 69 Southbound Main Lanes.
- 69 SOUTHWEST Southbound Exit Ramp to Chimney Rock Rd.: Total Closure Continuously, from 9:00 PM Friday, 03.05.21 to 5:00 AM Monday, 03.08.21. Traffic to continue on IH 69 Southbound Main Lanes. Take Fountain View Dr. exit onto IH 69 Southbound Frontage Rd. U-turn at Fountain View Dr. onto IH 69 Northbound Frontage Rd. Continue to Chimney Rock Rd.
- 69 SOUTHWEST Southbound Exit Ramp to Newcastle Dr.: Total Closure Continuously, from 9:00 PM Friday, 03.05.21 to 5:00 AM Monday, 03.08.21. Traffic to take Weslayan St. exit onto IH 69 Southbound Frontage Rd. Continue on IH-69 Southbound Frontage Rd to Newcastle Dr.
- 610 WEST LOOP Southbound Frontage Rd. between Richmond Ave. and Westpark Dr.: Total Closure Continuously, from 9:00 PM Friday, 03.12.21 to 5:00 AM Monday, 03.15.21. Traffic to stay right and take IH 69 Southbound Frontage Rd. Turn left (South) onto S. Rice Avenue. Turn left (East) onto Fournace Pl. Turn right (South) onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd.
LONG TERM CLOSURES
- 610 WEST LOOP Southbound Entrance Ramp from Fournace Pl.: Total Closure, from 9:00 PM Friday, 10.02.20 until further notice. Traffic to continue on IH 510 Southbound Frontage Rd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Southbound Main Lanes.
- 610 Northbound Frontage Road at Westpark Dr.: U-Turn Closed Continuously, until further notice. Traffic to continue to Westpark Dr. turn left (west) onto Westpark Dr. then turn left (south) onto IH 610 southbound frontage road.
- 610 Northbound Frontage Road at Fournace Pl.: U-Turn Closed Continuously, from 9:00 PM Tuesday, 12.17.19 until further notice. Traffic to take signaled lights. Turn left (West) onto Fournace Pl. Turn left (South) onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd.
- 610 Southbound Frontage Road between Richmond Ave. and Bissonnet St.: Alternate Lane(s) remain Closed Continuously until further notice. At least one southbound frontage road lane will remain open.
- 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. at Hidalgo St.: Permanent Closure, starting 9:00 PM, Friday, 01.10.20. Traffic can access Hidalgo St. from the IH 610 West Loop Southbound Exit Ramp to Hidalgo St./Richmond Ave. Traffic can also continue to access the IH 69 Entrance Ramp via the IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. coming from West Alabama and Westheimer.
- 69 Northbound Frontage Rd. between Newcastle Dr. and Weslayan St.: Alternate Lane Closed Continuously, from 9:00 PM Friday, 09.06.19, until further notice.
- 69 Southbound Exit Ramp to Chimney Rock Rd.: 1 Alternate Lane(s) Closed Continuously until further notice.
- 69 Southbound Frontage Road between S. Rice Ave. and Chimney Rock Rd.: 1 Alternate Lane Closed Continuously until further notice.
- 69 SOUTHWEST Northbound to IH 610 WEST LOOP Northbound Connector: 1 Outside (Right) Lane Closed Continuously, from 5:00 AM Monday, 02.08.21 until further notice.
- 610 WEST LOOP Northbound Frontage Rd. between Westpark Dr. and Richmond Ave.: 1 Alternate Lane Closed Daily, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM Tuesday, 02.23.21 to Wednesday, 03.10.21.
- 69 Southwest Freeway Express/HOV Lanes Entrance and Exit to Westpark Dr.: Total Closure Continuously until further notice. Detour via the Express/HOV Lanes Entrance and Exit to Edloe Street.
All closures are subject to cancellation or modification due to weather conditions.
