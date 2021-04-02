Commuters get a break from major road closures for Easter weekend

Take advantage of the break while you can! As of Friday, one total closure looks like it could slow down commuters this weekend out in Pasadena.

The nightly closure began earlier this week shutting down the entrance ramp on SH-225 to go to I-610. Saturday morning at 5 A.M. construction at this interchange should stop for the rest of the weekend. Traveling between the hours of 9 P.M. to 5 A.M. drivers can opt for Lawndale St. as an alternate around the closure

