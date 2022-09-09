HOUSTON (KIAH) — More closures are on their way around the 69/610 interchange, but this time it’s Richmond Avenue just under the West loop that is being shutdown.

Starting on Friday, Sept. 9, drivers should use caution traveling along the frontage road near 610 and Richmond Ave. The lanes will be shutdown in both east and westbound until Monday morning at 5 a.m.

TxDOT will have an alternate route setup for drivers. Other options include Westheimer Road, San Felipe Street, or Westpark Drive to travel in or out of the loop.

While the main lanes of 69/610 will not be shutdown this weekend, we did hear from TxDOT that major closures are coming later this month. You can check our No Wait Traffic stories for all the updates.

