KATY, Texas (KIAH) — Frigid wintery weather along the Katy Freeway this morning at FM 359 where an 18-wheeler is overturned where we’re seeing a mix of snowfall and other wintry precipitation.

Heavy traffic is building up in both directions as traffic is being diverted to the feeder roads in both directions.

CW39 meteorologist and traffic anchor Carrigan Chauvin has this important update for anyone traveling through Katy Monday morning.