HOUSTON (KIAH) – At 8:36 a.m. this morning TranStar reported a heavy truck accident along SH-99 Lanier Pkwy. Lanes are closed at the scene of Birnham Woods Dr in Montgomery County.

A complete roadway closure is still in effect.

Spring Fire’s Rescue Team, District Chief & the crews of Engines 71 & 78 are helping South Montgomery County Fire with an 18-wheeler dangling off the main lanes of the Grand Parkway over Birnamwood this morning. #mvi #bigrig #springtx #mutualaid pic.twitter.com/P6d4zrGWBc — Spring Fire Department (@Springfdtx) November 14, 2022

Spring Fire Dept. tweeted out graphic photos of an 18- wheeler dangling off of the main lanes.