KATY, Texas (KIAH) — All main lanes of I-10 eastbound at Cane Island Pkwy are currently shutdown as crews clean up a concrete spill.

Around 6:45 a.m., a call came into Katy Fire Department of a concrete mixer truck overturned on the freeway. Hazmat is now on scene cleaning up and blocking the inbound main lanes.

Drivers in Brookshire and Sealy should take US-90 as an alternate route to avoid the traffic and expect delays in the area.