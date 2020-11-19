Construction closure updates for Houston area freeways

HOUSTON (CW39) If you live or commute in the I69 and I610 Galleria area than you have probably experienced numerous delays just trying to get around town. The Texas Department of Public Safety (TXDOT) has released their latest updates for what’s next on the construction projects and perhaps when they will be finished.



NEW UPCOMING CLOSURES:



IH 610 WEST LOOP Northbound Main Lanes at IH 69 SOUTHWEST: 2 Alternate Lanes Closed Nightly, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM Monday, 11.16.20 to Wednesday, 11.18.20.



IH 69 SOUTHWEST Southbound Main Lanes at IH 610 WEST LOOP: Total Closure Overnight, from 9:00 PM Monday, 11.16.20 to 5:00 AM Tuesday, 11.17.20. Traffic to take connector to IH 610 Southbound Main Lanes. Take Fournace Pl./Bissonnet St. exit onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. U-turn at Bissonnet St. onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Rd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Northbound Main Lanes. Take connector to IH 69 Southbound Main Lanes.



IH 610 WEST LOOP Northbound & Southbound Connectors to IH 69 SOUTHWEST Southbound: Total Closure Overnight, from 9:00 PM Tuesday, 11.17.20 to 5:00 AM Wednesday, 11.18.20. Traffic to take respective connector to IH 69 Northbound Main Lanes. Take Weslayan St. exit onto IH 69 Northbound Frontage Rd. U-turn at Weslayan St. onto IH 69 Southbound Frontage Rd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 69 Southbound Main Lanes.



IH 69 SOUTHWEST Southbound Entrance Ramp from FM-1093/Westheimer Rd.: Total Closure Overnight, from 9:00 PM Tuesday, 11.17.20 to 5:00 AM Wednesday, 11.18.20. Traffic to take entrance ramp onto IH 610 Southbound Main Lanes. Take Fournace Pl./Bissonnet St. exit onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. U-turn at Bissonnet St. onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Rd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Northbound Main Lanes. Take connector to IH 69 Southbound Main Lanes.



IH 610 WEST LOOP Southbound Main Lanes at IH 69 SOUTHWEST: 2 Alternate Lanes Closed Nightly, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM Wednesday, 11.18.20 to Friday, 11.20.20.



IH 610 WEST LOOP Northbound Frontage Rd. between Westpark Dr. and Richmond Ave.: Total Closure Nightly, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM Wednesday, 11.18.20 to Friday, 11.20.20. Traffic to stay right onto IH 69 Northbound Frontage Rd. U-turn at Newcastle Dr. onto IH 69 Southbound Frontage Rd. Merge onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Rd.



IH 610 WEST LOOP Southbound Main Lanes at IH 69 SOUTHWEST: Total Closure Overnight, from 9:00 PM Thursday, 11.19.20 to 5:00 AM Friday, 11.20.20. Traffic to exit Westheimer Rd. onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. Continue along IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Southbound Main Lanes.



IH 610 WEST LOOP Southbound Main Lanes at IH 69 SOUTHWEST: 2 Alternate Lanes Closed Continuously, from 9:00 PM Friday, 11.20.20 to 5:00 AM Monday, 11.23.20.



IH 610 WEST LOOP Southbound Exit Ramp to FM-1093/Westheimer Rd.: Total Closure Continuously, from 9:00 PM Friday, 11.20.20 to 5:00 AM Monday, 11.23.20. Traffic to take San Felipe St. exit onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. Continue to Westheimer Rd.



IH 610 WEST LOOP Southbound Connector to IH 69 SOUTHWEST Southbound: Total Closure Continuously, from 9:00 PM Friday, 11.20.20 to 5:00 AM Monday, 11.23.20. Traffic to continue along IH 610 Southbound Main Lanes. Take Fournace Pl./Bissonnet St. exit onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. U-turn at Bissonnet St. onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Rd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Northbound Main Lanes. Take connector to IH 69 Southbound Main Lanes.



IH 69 SOUTHWEST Northbound Main Lanes at IH 610 WEST LOOP: 2 Alternate Lanes Closed Continuously, from 9:00 PM Friday, 11.20.20 to 5:00 AM Monday, 11.23.20.



IH 610 WEST LOOP Southbound Entrance Ramp from San Felipe St.: Total Closure Continuously, from 9:00 PM Friday, 11.20.20 to 5:00 AM Monday, 11.23.20. Traffic to continue along IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Southbound Main Lanes.



IH 610 WEST LOOP Northbound & Southbound Connectors to IH 69 SOUTHWEST Northbound: Total Closure Continuously, from 9:00 PM Friday, 11.20.20 to 5:00 AM Monday, 11.23.20. Northbound traffic to take connector to IH 69 Southbound Main Lanes. Take Chimney Rock Rd. exit onto IH 69 Southbound Frontage Rd. U-turn at Chimney Rock Rd. onto IH 69 Northbound Frontage Rd. Take next entrance Ramp onto IH 69 Northbound Main Lanes. Southbound traffic to continue IH 610 Southbound Main Lanes. Take Fournace Pl./Bissnonet St. exit onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. U-turn at Bissonnet St. onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Rd. Take Connector to IH 69 Southbound Main Lanes. Take Chimney Rock Rd. exit onto IH 69 Southbound Frontage Rd. U-turn at Chimney Rock Rd. onto IH 69 Northbound Frontage Rd. Take next entrance Ramp onto IH 69 Northbound Main Lanes.



IH 610 WEST LOOP Southbound Exit Ramp to Hidalgo St./Richmond Ave.: Total Closure Continuously, from 9:00 PM Friday, 11.20.20 to 5:00 AM Monday, 11.23.20. Traffic to take San Felipe Rd. exit onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. Turn right (West) onto Westheimer Rd. Turn left (South) onto Post Oak Blvd. Continue to Richmond Ave.



LONG TERM CLOSURES



IH 610 WEST LOOP Southbound Entrance Ramp from Fournace Pl.: Total Closure, from 9:00 PM Friday, 10.02.20 until further notice. Traffic to continue on IH 510 Southbound Frontage Rd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Southbound Main Lanes.



IH 610 Northbound Frontage Road at Westpark Dr.: U-Turn Closed Continuously, until further notice. Traffic to continue to Westpark Dr. turn left (west) onto Westpark Dr. then turn left (south) onto IH 610 southbound frontage road.



IH 610 Northbound Frontage Road at Fournace Pl.: U-Turn Closed Continuously, from 9:00 PM Tuesday, 12.17.19 until further notice. Traffic to take signaled lights. Turn left (West) onto Fournace Pl. Turn left (South) onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd.



IH 610 Southbound Frontage Road between Richmond Ave. and Bissonnet St.: Alternate Lane(s) remain Closed Continuously until further notice. At least one southbound frontage road lane will remain open.



IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. at Hidalgo St.: Permanent Closure, starting 9:00 PM, Friday, 01.10.20. Traffic can access Hidalgo St. from the IH 610 West Loop Southbound Exit Ramp to Hidalgo St./Richmond Ave. Traffic can also continue to access the IH 69 Entrance Ramp via the IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. coming from West Alabama and Westheimer.



IH 69 Northbound Connector to IH 610 Northbound: 1 Alternate Lane Closed Continuously, from 9:00 PM Friday, 06.12.20, until further notice.



IH 69 Northbound Frontage Rd. between Newcastle Dr. and Weslayan St.: Alternate Lane Closed Continuously, from 9:00 PM Friday, 09.06.19, until further notice.



IH 69 Southbound Exit Ramp to Chimney Rock Rd.: 1 Alternate Lane(s) Closed Continuously until further notice.



IH 69 Southbound Frontage Road between S. Rice Ave. and Chimney Rock Rd.: 1 Alternate Lane Closed Continuously until further notice.



IH 69 Southwest Freeway Express/HOV Lanes Entrance and Exit to Westpark Dr.: Total Closure Continuously until further notice. Detour via the Express/HOV Lanes Entrance and Exit to Edloe Street.

Off Duty Police Officers will be on site to assist, as needed, and changeable message signs will also be utilized as needed.



All closures are subject to cancellation or modification due to adverse weather.

