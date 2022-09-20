LA MARQUE, Texas (KIAH) — Along with the existing weekday closure on I-45, drivers in La Marque should prepare for a nightly closure beginning Tuesday evening.

At 9 p.m. on September 20, two lanes will be closed between Vauthier Street to FM 518. Since this is not a total closure no alternate route will be set up by TxDOT. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Drivers in the area are already dealing with one lane closed between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between FM 518 to FM-517 in League City. This closure will continue in to March 2023.

As a part of the continued expansion of I-45 various entrance ramps and exit ramps have already reopened over the last few weeks. More construction is expected in the area over the coming weekend.

