Houston Traffic: Construction update for Seabrook, Kemah

SEABROOK, Texas (CW39) Construction continues on the Southeast side of town with an update from officials in Seabrook.

If you travel around SH-146 be aware you could see delays between Tuesday and Friday near Nasa Road 1 and Red Bluff Rd. This closure is for access to paving work. No off duty police officers are anticipated to be used in this closure.

Out in Kemah there is good news for travelers. Crews will hold off on closing FM 2094 west of SH-146 until Monday March 29. Next week do expect delays in this part of town until Friday, April 2 at 5 A.M.