CONSUMER ALERT: Takata airbag recall for Texans

No Wait Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) initiated the Takata airbag recall in 2008 but there are still more than 17 million defective Takata airbags on U.S. roads today. There are hundreds of thousands of those recalled airbags in Texas.

Texans who own vehicles with recalled Takata airbags should have received several recall notifications over the past few years, but next week they will receive another letter from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. The letter will direct consumers with recalled airbags to immediately schedule an appointment for a FREE repair. Replacement parts should be available for all vehicle makes and models at local dealerships.

You can also visit SafeAirbags.com or NHTSA.gov/Recalls to find out if your vehicle is affected, even if the vehicle has been previously repaired or if you’re uncertain if the vehicle is part of the Takata airbag recall. Continue to check regularly to learn if your vehicle’s recall status has changed.

Vehicles affected by the Takata airbag recall include those made by BMW, Daimler Vans, Daimler Trucks, Stellantis (formerly FCA), Ferrari, Fisker, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Long-term exposure to high heat and humidity can cause a defective part inside the airbag to explode when the airbag deploys, potentially shooting sharp metal fragments at the driver and passengers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has confirmed that 19 people in the U.S. have been killed, with hundreds of others alleged to have been injured by this defect.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Tiger Seen Roaming in West Houston Neighborhood

Do you have the NEW CW39 app?

Tropical Storm Andres - Adam Krueger

How Weather Impacts Wine - Carrigan Chauvin

Long term closure on I-69 inbound

7-day forecast - Adam Krueger

Texas Voting Rights groups rally - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss