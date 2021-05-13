CONSUMER ALERT: Takata airbag recall for Texans

HOUSTON (CW39) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) initiated the Takata airbag recall in 2008 but there are still more than 17 million defective Takata airbags on U.S. roads today. There are hundreds of thousands of those recalled airbags in Texas.

Texans who own vehicles with recalled Takata airbags should have received several recall notifications over the past few years, but next week they will receive another letter from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. The letter will direct consumers with recalled airbags to immediately schedule an appointment for a FREE repair. Replacement parts should be available for all vehicle makes and models at local dealerships.

You can also visit SafeAirbags.com or NHTSA.gov/Recalls to find out if your vehicle is affected, even if the vehicle has been previously repaired or if you’re uncertain if the vehicle is part of the Takata airbag recall. Continue to check regularly to learn if your vehicle’s recall status has changed.

Vehicles affected by the Takata airbag recall include those made by BMW, Daimler Vans, Daimler Trucks, Stellantis (formerly FCA), Ferrari, Fisker, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Long-term exposure to high heat and humidity can cause a defective part inside the airbag to explode when the airbag deploys, potentially shooting sharp metal fragments at the driver and passengers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has confirmed that 19 people in the U.S. have been killed, with hundreds of others alleged to have been injured by this defect.