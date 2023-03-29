HOUSTON (KIAH) — Power has been restored in northwest Houston after a series of power lines fell down in an overnight crash incident.

On Tuesday night, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they rescued people trapped in cars because of live power lines blocking the roads on Veterans Memorial Road between Beltway 8 and Gears Road.

This happened after one car crashed into a power pole around 11:20 p.m., causing a series of 10 power lines in the area to fall. A total of four cars were trapped as the police and fire department worked to clear the area. No one was hurt.

Power was out to residences and businesses near the crash site. The nearby strip malls have restored power, although most are temporarily.

Centerpoint Energy will be working through the morning to mount those fallen lines back up.