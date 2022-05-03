UPDATE at 7:45 a.m.: A 17-year-old has been charged with driving under the influence in a crash that left one man dead and three others injured, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Mohammed Yasin was charged with DWI on Tuesday morning, hours after a three-car crash on Fry Road in Katy left one person dead. Two 16-year-olds were in the car with him and all three were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said that Yasin was driving a silver sedan at a high rate of speed on the road and hit a minivan that was pulling out of a McDonald’s driveway. The driver of the minivan did not yield the right of way to the sedan that Yasin was driving. The minivan driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sedan then hit a blue Dodge Challenger in the opposite lane. The driver of the Challenger was not injured.

“A reconstruction will be performed to determine if speed was a factor in this collision,” Gonzalez said.

Original story:

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A three-car crash has left one person dead and three others injured on Monday night.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that a crash happened at 9:30 p.m. on Fry Road in Katy. A silver sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into a Honda minivan that was making a left turn from a fast-food restaurant.

The minivan tried to cross all three of the southbound lanes of the road when the sedan hit it, causing it to go into the northbound lanes, where it was hit by a Dodge Challenger, authorities said.

A man who was driving the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene, while three victims in other vehicles were transported to a local hospital.

HCSO deputies said that the driver of the sedan was 17 years old and the two other passengers were around the same age.

A witness to the crash said that the smell from inside the silver sedan had an odor of marijuana as she helped the three teenagers out of the car.

Deputies said that the investigation into the crash is ongoing.