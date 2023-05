Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control. (Getty)

HOUSTON (CW39) – DPS stated that a trooper was airliftedto a hospital in the Texas Medical Center after a crash on I-10 in Chambers County this morning.

One civilian driver died at the scene. The incident involved multiple vehicles and resulted in a complete shutdown of the eastbound lanes at SH 61 in Hankamer. Expect significant delays in the area.

Traffic is being diverted to the frontage road lanes.