HOUSTON (CW39) Students on a Cy-Fair ISD school bus are recovering from minor injuries Thursday, after their bus was involved in an accident causing it to flip on its side. EMS evaluated 11 patients in total, including 2 adults and 9 children, according to the Cy-Fair Fire Department.

The crash happened near West Road and Barker Cypress in northwest Harris County.

Deputies are still investigating the exact cause of the crash.