HOUSTON (CW39) — A fatal accident has blocked traffic in the northbound lanes of the I-45 North Freeway near Greens Road on Thursday morning.

Houston police said that the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. with three vehicles involved.

CW39’s Hannah Trippett recommends taking Ella Boulevard or Imperial Valley Boulevard to avoid the accident, but anticipate slow-moving traffic.

Keep with CW39.com and watch No Wait Weather and Traffic from 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. to check on any traffic updates.