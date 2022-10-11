UPDATE: The lanes on I-10 westbound near I-45 were reopened at 8:15 a.m.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead after a car crash on the East Freeway at the North Freeway entrance ramp early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m., when police say two pickup trucks going westbound hit each other, causing one truck to lose control and hit a tree.

The driver at the truck died at the scene, while a man and woman in the other truck remained at the scene. Both of them didn’t suffer major injuries and the driver was not found to be intoxicated.

Authorities say the freeway will remain closed for several hours.