HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who was possibly drunk was killed in a head-on crash in northeast Houston on Friday morning, a Harris County official said.

The incident happened at 18999 Tidwell Road, near John Ralston Road, in a crash involving two vehicles, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Preliminary info: possibly intoxicated male drove at a high rate of speed, failed to maintain vehicle operation in a single lane, and veered into the opposing lanes, causing a head-on crash with another vehicle. That vehicle's female driver sustained serious injuries

The crash happened when a possible intoxicated man drove at a high rate of speed and failed to stay in his lane and veered into the opposing lane, causing a head-on crash with another vehicle, Gonzalez said.

A woman that was driving in the opposite lane sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.