Delays expected around Gessner Rd. and US-90 in Missouri City

Missouri City commuters should expect delays when traveling around US-90 and Gessner Rd. on Thursday, April 1.

Crews will be closing the main lanes in both directions to work on the the rail line in this area. You can avoid the delays by taking Craven Rd. instead.

The construction should only effect the area today and be open in time for your Friday commute.

Make sure to tune in every week day to No Wait Weather + Traffic for the latest construction news around town. You can also follow @Hannah_Trippett on Twitter for more information.