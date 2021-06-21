Demolition of 69/610 interchange continues

Over the weekend TxDOT posted these photos of the demolition of the 69/610 interchange near the Galleria.

This section runs right over Richmond Ave. which was closed to commuters at the time, but is back open this Monday morning. The construction is all a part of the major 69/610 interchange project set to continue until 2024.

The I- 69 ramps to go North on 610 West loop will remain closed until later this year and even into 2022. The demolition is just one phase of the project, now begins the building process.

