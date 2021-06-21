Demolition of 69/610 interchange continues

Over the weekend TxDOT posted these photos of the demolition of the 69/610 interchange near the Galleria.

Demolition of the old I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound and southbound connector ramps to I-610 West Loop northbound over Richmond Ave continues. Richmond Ave in both directions at I-610 remain closed for this work. pic.twitter.com/jV6Nm46Qo9 — HOU610at69 (@HOU610at69) June 19, 2021

This section runs right over Richmond Ave. which was closed to commuters at the time, but is back open this Monday morning. The construction is all a part of the major 69/610 interchange project set to continue until 2024.

The I- 69 ramps to go North on 610 West loop will remain closed until later this year and even into 2022. The demolition is just one phase of the project, now begins the building process.

We are making great progress at the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 SW Freeway interchange. Crews continue demolition of the old 69 northbound and southbound connector ramps to I-610 northbound while starting to construct the new connector ramps. pic.twitter.com/oggcWJ91ql — HOU610at69 (@HOU610at69) June 18, 2021

