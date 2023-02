HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead after getting thrown out of their car during a wreck.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Monday morning on the 5000 block of Hopper Road in northeast Houston.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they found a body near a barrier, across the street from a wrecked car. They think it’s pretty obvious that person wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators are now trying to figure out if other cars were involved and how the wreck happened.