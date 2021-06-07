Digital driver’s licenses coming to Wallet on iPhone

No Wait Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Apple (WWDC 2021)

(NEXSTAR) – Apple announced on Monday the company will soon add digital driver’s licenses to the Apple Wallet.

The new integration will allow you to scan your current license and store a digital version in the Wallet app.

According to Apple, the Transportation Security Administration is working on supporting the new digital licenses.

The iOS 15 feature is expected to be introduced later this year.

Apple also announced on Monday FaceTime will soon be supported on Android and Windows 10 PC using new shareable links that open in your browser. The FaceTime update will also be part of iOS 15.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

9PM NEWS EVERY NIGHT ON CW39

Bless you!

UT Researchers attempt to sold "space junk" problem

Storm Surge Danger

Remembering Tropical Storm Allison

10-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

A look at the Tropics

Working in the weather- Lifetime Fitness

Nice for now... More rain on the way - Star Harvey, Hannah Trippett

Destination Texas: Camp For All - Shannon LaNier

JBS resuming production after cyber-attack

Puppy rescue

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day rain potential - Star Harvey

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

More rain through the weekend - Carrigan Chauvin

Why all the rain? Sea breeze explained - Star Harvey

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Prep Tips

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss