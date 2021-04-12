Distracted driving courses offered to officers in Harris County

If you are caught using a handheld device while driving in the United Kingdom — whether it’s for talking, texting, taking video or anything else — your penalties just got significantly steeper, thanks to a law that went into effect this month.

HOUSTON (CW39) April is recognized as Distracted Driving month and Constable Mark Herman’s Training Division is currently providing multiple training classes in combating Distracted Driving to officers from all over the Harris County area.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration “Distracted driving has become a deadly epidemic on our roads.

The Distracted Driving course is designed to assist law enforcement in realizing the effect that distracted driving can have while operating a motor vehicle.



The course will heighten law enforcement officers awareness and reshape their attitudes and beliefs to adapt a self-disciplined standard of focused attention to safe driving, as well as influencing their peers, families, friends and community members.

This training is being hosted with the assistance of the Texas Municipal Police Association.