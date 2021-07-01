Don’t forget these construction hot spots as you travel around town this July 4th weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) Maybe you haven’t been to the Galleria area recently, or traveled West down I-10. Major construction spots in each area could slow you down as you try to get to your July 4th destination.

Traffic Anchor Hannah Trippett reviews the construction hot spots in the video below:

Construction continues on of the busiest interchange in Texas at 69/610. The ramps to go North on I-610 West loop remain closed and are causing delays on the frontage roads in the area. Last minute shopping trips to the Galleria could take you longer than expected.

If you plan on going out west towards Austin or San Antonio, don’t forget about the I-10 construction from Brookshire to Sealy. A 16 mile stretch of the freeway is apart of TxDOT’s plan to widen this section of I-10 to make driving into Houston a little bit easier.

Lastly, ongoing construction on I-45 might not be the biggest construction spot in town, but with more cars trying to get to Galveston, the commute might take a little bit longer.

Enjoy your July 4th holiday and make sure to tune in each weekday to No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 6-10 A.M.