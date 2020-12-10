Houston Traffic – DPS expanding hours at select offices

HOUSTON (CW39) The Texas DPS office is expanding its hours at some of its locations. Starting January 4, 2021 the new office hours will be 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. M-Th and 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Friday. Customers can begin making appointments for these new time slots immediately.

According to DPS officials, the longer office hours are an initiative to help customers still needing services due to the COVID-19 DL office closures in 2020. The offices were selected based on the volume of customer transactions. DPS also implemented Saturday hours to help address this issue, and appointments are still available at many offices on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 of this year for renewals, replacements and election identification certificates. Customers whose licenses expired while offices were closed should make an appointment as soon as possible.



Many Texans are eligible to skip the trip to the office entirely by renewing their DL/ID card or changing their address online at Texas.gov. Customers can also renew by phone at 1-866-357-3639 (1-866-DL RENEW). The requirements and cost for online and phone renewal are the same as in-person transactions, according to the DPS website.