DPS increases highway enforcement for Click It or Ticket, Memorial Day Weekend

HOUSTON – Be prepared to see more police patrolling around town this weekend. The Texas department of Public Safety will increase enforcement for Memorial Day weekend.

Monday, May 24, through Monday, May 31, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will participate in Click It or Ticket, an enforcement campaign to encourage people to wear their seat belt, as well as Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort), looking for drivers who are intoxicated, speeding or breaking other traffic laws. Troopers will also watch for drivers not following the state`s Move Over, Slow Down law.

“Roads across the state are getting busier as people begin summer travel,”

DPS Director Steven McCraw

“With Memorial Day at the end of the month, we encourage Texans, and visitors to our state, to focus on the intent of the day remembering those who gave their lives serving our country. Honor those sacrifices by doing your part to stay safe on the road. Buckle your seat belt, obey all traffic laws and do not drink and drive, ” McCraw said.

During the 2020 Memorial Day weekend, Troopers issued more than 27,000 citations and warnings. This included more than 10,600 warnings and citations for speeding and more than 1,000 warnings and citations for seat belt and child safety restraint violations. DPS enforcement efforts also included 288 DWI citations, 409 fugitive arrests and 77 felony arrests.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

