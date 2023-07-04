The "Move Over or Slow Down" Law will be reinforced during the 4th of July celebrations

HOUSTON (CW39) — As you hit the road to your July 4th parties, and fireworks celebrations, the Department of Public Safety also wants you to remember, the rules of the road still apply. Especially, the over law.

The “Move Over or Slow Down” Law requires all Texas drivers to move over one lane or slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit when approaching emergency vehicles, law enforcement officials, tow trucks , utility service vehicles, and TxDOT vehicles and highway construction or maintenance vehicles with flashing lights on the roadside.