HARRIS COUNTY (KIAH) — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to figure out how and why a man was shot in east Harris County. Witnesses said they saw two cars speeding. Then both of them crashed. They found one of the drivers with a gunshot wound, at a Walmart on the East Freeway near Freeport Street, just across the road from his car. The other driver ran off and hasn’t been found.
Driver found shot when two vehicles crash after speeding in East Harris County
by: Rachel Estrada
Posted:
Updated: