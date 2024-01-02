HARRIS COUNTY (KIAH) — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to figure out how and why a man was shot in east Harris County. Witnesses said they saw two cars speeding. Then both of them crashed. They found one of the drivers with a gunshot wound, at a Walmart on the East Freeway near Freeport Street, just across the road from his car. The other driver ran off and hasn’t been found.

