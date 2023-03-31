HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is facing intoxication manslaughter charges after hitting and killing three people in a fatal crash overnight near Channelview.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said three adults were standing on the shoulder of the main lanes on the East Freeway around 12:45 a.m. Friday morning.

That’s when the driver came speeding down the main lanes and hit them.

Deputies said he showed signs of intoxication right away and couldn’t fully stand.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that the driver will be charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter.

It’s not known exactly why the car was stopped on the side of the freeway, but deputies are still investigating the matter.

The eastbound lanes of the East Freeway at the Magnolia Street exit were closed for three hours but are now reopened.