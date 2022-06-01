HOUSTON (CW39) An elderly man is dead after being hit by a truck after a man lost control at the wheel.

Houston police are investigating the fatal crash at 9500 Kempwood Drive near Blalock Road in northwest Houston that happened Wednesday morning.

The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant D. Rodriguez and Officer J. Rangel said that about 6:25 a.m., the driver of a white Ford F150 pickup truck was attempting to turn eastbound at the above address when he lost control of the vehicle.

Police said the truck left the roadway, struck a tree, and then struck a male lying next to the tree. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital, where doctors pronounced him deceased. The driver of the truck remained at the scene and showed no signs of intoxication. He was questioned and released.

No charges have been filed at this time, as the investigation is continuing.