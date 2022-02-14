HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that happened at 9501 Beechnut Street just inside the Sam Houston Tollway on the southwest side. It was about 1:40 a.m. on Valentine’s Day.



The identity of the 35-year-old pedestrian is pending notification to family members by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant D. Rose and Officer J. Roberson said that a white pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Beechnut when the driver of that vehicle failed to maintain a single lane and left the roadway. That driver then crashed through the fence of an apartment complex at the Beechnut location.

The victim was walking on the sidewalk inside the fence line of the apartment when the truck came through the fence. The victim was struck by the pickup and then pushed into a vacant apartment. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.



The driver of the truck was able to back the vehicle up and then fled the scene on Beechnut without rendering aid to the victim.



Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.