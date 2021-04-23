Driving into downtown Houston this weekend? Here are road closures to watch out for

HOUSTON (CW39) Be prepared for some slow speeds around downtown this weekend. Road closures are coming for drivers on I-10 Katy freeway and I-45 North.

Starting with the North freeway, all main lanes between I-10 northbound to Quitman St. will be closed beginning on Friday at 9 P.M. and remaining closed until Monday at 5 A.M. The time frame is the same for the ramp closure of I-10 eastbound ramp to I-45 North.

The closure on I-45 North Freeway northbound between I-10 and Quitman for this weekend has been canceled due to weather. Get updates on this and other closures at https://t.co/8X08wCpug2. pic.twitter.com/wyiZq3teni — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) April 23, 2021

This closure is the same one commuters saw last weekend, so expect similar traffic flows and the same alternate routes. Drivers should consider taking side streets or exiting at I-69 Eastex freeway and taking that up to I-610 North loop.

Tune in to No Wait Weather + Traffic every weekday between 6 A.M. to 10 A.M. for the latest updates on closures around Houston.