HOUSTON (CW39) – IH-10 East Eastbound before Mc Carty St/US-90 alternate is currently closed after a fatal accident reported at 2:02 a.m. Information is still limited at this time. An HPD vehicle has struck a pedestrian in the freeway. Avoid this area if you can.

HPD Commanders and PIO are en route to a fatal crash on the East Freeway at Wayside after an HPD vehicle struck a pedestrian on the freeway. Please avoid the area. #hounews#houtraffic pic.twitter.com/vSx1Ia2wFT — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 30, 2022

Asst. Chief Garcia released a statement regarding the incident this morning. Details included that the HPD officer that was driving in a marked patrol car to a call (not using lights or sirens) struck a pedestrian on the main lanes of east freeway. The pedestrian, male, was in the middle of the freeway at the time of the crash.

The officer stopped immediately after the collision to investigate. He then noticed the body. HFD was called to the scene, and pronounced the person deceased. Vehicular Crimes Division is doing further investigating.