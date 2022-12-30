HOUSTON (CW39) – IH-10 East Eastbound before Mc Carty St/US-90 alternate is currently closed after a fatal accident reported at 2:02 a.m. Information is still limited at this time. An HPD vehicle has struck a pedestrian in the freeway. Avoid this area if you can.
Asst. Chief Garcia released a statement regarding the incident this morning. Details included that the HPD officer that was driving in a marked patrol car to a call (not using lights or sirens) struck a pedestrian on the main lanes of east freeway. The pedestrian, male, was in the middle of the freeway at the time of the crash.
The officer stopped immediately after the collision to investigate. He then noticed the body. HFD was called to the scene, and pronounced the person deceased. Vehicular Crimes Division is doing further investigating.