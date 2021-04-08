Eat outside downtown in H-town

HOUSTON (CW39) — It’s no secret that restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic, but a new initiative called “More Space Main Street” is already helping some companies start cooking again. The ordinance which started back in January allows for the shut-down of street traffic on Main Street in downtown Houston from Rusk to Commerce. It’s all an effort to allow more space for restaurants to have outdoor dining space, so customers can safely eat while practicing social distancing. While only one company, Little Dipper, near the corner of Congress and Main, has completed their outdoor patio, more restaurants are set to follow. CW39’s Shannon LaNier went downtown to learn more.

Downtown businesses are excited to participate. This is how they are benifiting.

The hope is that more businesses will have outdoor eating spaces this summer.