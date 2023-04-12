HOUSTON (KIAH) — An elderly woman died this morning after she was hit by a car in southwest Houston Tuesday night.

It happened a little before 9:30 p.m. at the 6650 block of Hillcroft Avenue.

The woman was pushing a walker while she was crossing Hillcroft after getting off the bus. She was hit by a car going eastbound on the street.

The 71-year-old was taken to the hospital but later died.

A 23-year-old woman was behind the wheel. Police said she showed no sign of intoxication, and they don’t believe speed was a factor.

She stayed behind to cooperate with police, but the investigation is ongoing.