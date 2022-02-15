HOUSTON (KIAH) – METRO is helping voters in the Houston area with free rides to the polls. Registered voters can hop on board during early voting on Saturday, Feb. 19th, 2022 and on election day, Tuesday, March 1st, 2022. All voters need to do is let the bus operator and/or fare inspectors that they are going or returning from a polling location.

METRO will offer free transportation on the following:

METRORail

Local buses

METRORapid

Curb2curb

METROLift paratransit services

To find a polling location visit the Harris Votes website and for help planning an upcoming trip contact (713)-635-4000.

Early voting started on Feb. 14th for the 2022 midterm elections. Texas voters are heading to the polls with tougher voting restrictions that were passed last fall by Republicans.

In Houston, election and local officials say voters are confused by the new rules and that 40% of the first mail ballots that came were sent back for not including new information.

Harris County Judge, Lina Hidalgo says the high amount of rejected ballots is not a glitch.

40% of mail ballot applications AND MAIL BALLOTS are being flagged for rejection in Harris County. This mass rejection of law-abiding voters isn’t a glitch of TX #SB1, it’s a feature. It’s a game designed to trick you at every turn, starting with the application.” Tweeted by Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo

Texas Secretary of State says voters are just getting use to the new process and expects things to run smoother in the May runoffs and general elections in November.

Early voting ends on Feb. 25th, 2022 and the deadline to submit a mail-in ballot request is Feb. 18th, 2022. The primary election is on March 1.