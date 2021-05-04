Emergency repairs needed on Fred Hartman bridge

Expect delays to continue through Tuesday evening if you are traveling between Baytown and La Porte. Over the weekend TxDOT started emergency repairs on the Fred Hartman Bridge.
Crews were hoping to complete the repairs before the weekend was over, but commuters are seeing delays in the southbound lanes of the highway. Instead drivers can take Spur 330 northbound towards I-10 if trying to get inbound.
According to Transtar these repairs could also go in to Tuesday mornings commute as well.
