Emergency repairs needed on Fred Hartman bridge

Expect delays to continue through Tuesday evening if you are traveling between Baytown and La Porte. Over the weekend TxDOT started emergency repairs on the Fred Hartman Bridge.

Traffic alert: SH 146 southbound at the Fred Hartman Bridge two right lanes will be closed starting today at 6pm and the lanes will remain closed until at least Sunday for emergency repairs. However, additional lanes may need to be closed through Monday, May 3. pic.twitter.com/vsAesOJcKb — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) April 29, 2021

Crews were hoping to complete the repairs before the weekend was over, but commuters are seeing delays in the southbound lanes of the highway. Instead drivers can take Spur 330 northbound towards I-10 if trying to get inbound.

According to Transtar these repairs could also go in to Tuesday mornings commute as well.

Still dealing with this construction on your Tuesday morning commute. Plan extra time if traveling around Baytown. https://t.co/Q7c53ojt4b — CW39 Houston Hannah Trippett (@Hannah_Trippett) May 4, 2021

