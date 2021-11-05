Family Engagement | TxDOT, CDC has ways to keep teen drivers safe

In just three days, Texas could face a grim reality – 21 years of daily deaths on our roads.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is looking to end this streak before Sunday, Nov. 7.

Nationwide, motor vehicle crashes are the second leading cause of death for U.S. teens with almost 2,400 teens aged 13–19 losing their lives in car crashes in 2019. Motor vehicle crashes are preventable, and parents can make a big difference in keeping teen drivers safe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) compiled resources for parents to help teens stay safe while driving. View CDC’s resources to keep teen drivers safe.