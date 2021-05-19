Fastest selling cars in April in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) New car inventory dropped 16.6 percent during the month of April in the wake of the microchip shortage, but it was still a record month for auto sales.

Which cars are in the highest demand in Houston? According to the latest iSeeCars monthly study, the average new car in Houston took 48.2 days to sell in April, while the average used car took 34.1 days to sell. However, there are high-demand new and used cars that sold far faster than these averages.

To determine the fastest-selling cars in Houston, iSeeCars analyzed 1.3 million new and used car sales in April 2021 to determine the fastest sellers.

Here are the fastest-selling new cars in Houston in April:

New Cars

1. Chevrolet Tahoe

2. Toyota Tacoma

3. Cadillac Escalade

4. GMC Yukon

5. Chevrolet Suburban

