UPDATE at 10:50 a.m.: The accident on the Gulf Freeway has been cleared and the lanes have reopened.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fatal wreck which saw a vehicle flip upside down on the Gulf Freeway has lanes closed on Tuesday morning.

A car that flipped over was on I-45 southbound at Scarsdale Street, forcing all lanes to be blocked to allow crews to investigate the wreck. Early police reports say that the one-car crash resulted in a fatality.

CW39 traffic anchor Hannah Trippett advises those that drive on I-45 South to avoid the accident by taking Highway 3.

MAJOR delays on I-45 at Scarsdale outbound due to rollover crash. Take HWY-3 and avoid the interchange with the Beltway at I-45. @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/CbD75V2pNR — CW39 Hannah Trippett (@Hannah_Trippett) April 26, 2022

