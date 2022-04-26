UPDATE at 10:50 a.m.: The accident on the Gulf Freeway has been cleared and the lanes have reopened.
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fatal wreck which saw a vehicle flip upside down on the Gulf Freeway has lanes closed on Tuesday morning.
A car that flipped over was on I-45 southbound at Scarsdale Street, forcing all lanes to be blocked to allow crews to investigate the wreck. Early police reports say that the one-car crash resulted in a fatality.
CW39 traffic anchor Hannah Trippett advises those that drive on I-45 South to avoid the accident by taking Highway 3.
