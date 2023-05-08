HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man riding on a bicycle was struck and killed by a car in southwest Houston on Sunday night.

Around 9 p.m. near the 5900 block of Beechnut Street, it was reported a wrecker was traveling eastbound on Beechnut Street.

A bicyclist was crossing southbound on Braewick Drive when the two collided and the cyclist was killed. The wrecker driver remained at the scene.

The bicyclist, identified as an adult white male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators said that there were no signs of intoxication on the wrecker driver and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office will determine if there will be any charges. It is unknown if speed was a factor and it’s unknown if the bicyclist had lights on, police said.